I no longer trade on that system. I trade with a zig-zag, but not with an indicator)))
Again with the clowning around with the charts.
I'm already waiting for the pound for, for, for..., I'll close on the americans if it doesn't go.
Ninja must have figured out by now that we're on the level. it's probably a good place to get an idea of the trade and the prospects.
do you trust the americans? (there's no SCR)