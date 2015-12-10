FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 612

_new-rena:
I no longer trade on that system. I trade with a zig-zag, but not with an indicator)))
That's how I get my trades - by zig-zagging.
 
_new-rena:
stranger:

see how quiet it is. people are already on holiday)))) no one to make course corrections
 
stranger:

again this clowning around with the charts.
Ishim:
It's his watch, I'm a minute trader, it's softer.
 
Ishim:
I'm already waiting for the pound for, for, for..., I'll close on the americans if it doesn't go.
stranger:
Ninja has probably realised by now that we are on the level. it's probably where you can get a feel for the trade and the outlook.
 
stranger:
Up? Sadly - put a boo on it.
 
_new-rena:
Do you trust the americans? (there is no SCR)
Ishim:
Why don't you use history to estimate the volume? It's more likely to be true now.
