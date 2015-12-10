FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 732
So you bought it to make it fall?
Sorry, Sensei, I didn't get it right away... clever scheme...
bought - a loss.
Really? You, a loss? I don't believe it.
I'm just saying... - to make you happy ))))
Teacher, how can I be happy about your losses?(((
Hey, I sold the eur, how long did you say it would go?
to... to... to 2120... maybe... or maybe not... maybe...
What's up, Sensei, your eureka, the pound is supported on the support, it'll probably go to the close or it will kick out in the boo)
to... to... to 2120... maybe... or maybe not... maybe...
The pound is more solid I am not ready for the pound yet ((((
Grow up a bit))))
If the index gets a new high, there will be fireworks)))))