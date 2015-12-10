FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 25

New comment
 
gnawingmarket:
You've got the "star strategy" thing going on. .......... It's the first time I've seen it........... not to be confused with "starry-eyed".
Strategy is for the young. I have the art of comprehending the third step of wisdom.
 

The yevra needs to break out of the channel first, that's about a week and/or 1.265, assuming 1.24 doesn't take it.

 
Silent:

The yevra needs to break out of the channel first, that's about a week and/or 1.265, assuming 1.24 doesn't take it.

And why would it need to come out, is it bad for someone? Let him go faster).
 
Silent:

The yevra needs to break out of the channel first, that's about a week and/or 1.265, assuming 1.24 doesn't take it.

Draw the channel please.
 
stranger:
But why would the dollar go down so badly? We should let it fall faster.)

Fundamental question :-)

I really don't like this rise in the quid. Very reminiscent of the 30s. In all its glory.

It's one thing when the euro goes down to sell loans to someone, and then leave Greece in debt like in silk... They do not pour money into the falling ruble.

That is the way it is.

ps. The spring information that the quid is in trouble is worth a lot.

 
Speculator_:
Would you draw a cana please?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/37113/page2#comment_1136244
Автоматическое построение линий тренда
Автоматическое построение линий тренда
  • www.mql5.com
Есть желание написать индикатор, который будет строить трендовые линии. - Страница 2 - Категория: автоматические торговые системы
[Deleted]  
Silent:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/37113/page2#comment_1136244
that's it..... branch is going to be in the channels. speculator will provide.... just don't overdo it))))
 
Silent:

Fundamental question :-)

I really don't like this rise in the quid. Very reminiscent of the 30s. In all its glory.

It's one thing when the euro goes down to sell loans to someone, and then leave Greece in debt like in silk... They do not pour money into the falling ruble.

That is the way it is.

ps the spring information that the quid is in trouble is worth a lot.

Yeah... I remember...
 
North, give me your unlocked turkey as I can't buy it because I don't buy or sell anything on the web.....................
[Deleted]  
gnawingmarket:
North, give me your unlocked indicator, as I can't buy it because I don't buy or sell anything on the internet.....................
there he was showing signals on the indicator. i think they're gone now....
1...181920212223242526272829303132...871
New comment