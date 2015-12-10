FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 542
1.26 for now....(likely to be 2 waves)
Except for pips - I agree.
Can you imagine - I still haven't been able to write any pips, I keep seeing plum in his strategy ))))
at least 20 grand).
you were asked by Strand to write a volume indicator - that's a pip! (how fat!!!) (or that's what I showed you - breakdowns of the haves of lows - TP 5pp. SL 10. - Well, you need to run it all on the history - adjust the parameters).
When I turn on a pipsqueak, the doll will start clapping his hands, even if it's just an indicator, not to mention an Expert Advisor...
There are two anti-piping reasons: I just don't know how and I don't want to, as it's not something that will do any good.
It's just that you're not in the present, but 5 minutes past ))))))))))))) . the rain was coming but it didn't start (the forecast didn't come true), and where's the present?
I'm watching H1.
which one do you want?
draw a euro pound, let's compare which one of us is the CUCCL
entrances, targets.
just the middle term will come out...
You don't need to draw anything in the first place. You only look for good trades, from good levels, like this
You close part of it at the first support, the second one is in the Boo. After the deal is in the Boo, your depo is not loaded again, look for new deals.
You should not listen to the shaman with his trade of corrections, this is the way to nowhere.
You have to find the reason and the way the market moves, find good entry points to understand why and why you entered, and not the "sticks"))). MT is only good at drawing pictures, there's nothing else there, it's just a bullshit scam).
