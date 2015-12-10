FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 666

_new-rena:

I'm telling you, they don't have a head on their shoulders at all.

They'll fuck us over the rouble and oil to the max.

We should run away from this market and make our own before we get addicted.

We should, Rena, but it's hard to escape)))
stranger:
why?

So they pumped in the dough last night, tonight, so they made the interest rate. The money doesn't matter, the interest rate is refundable.

 
_new-rena:
Has the quid been recognised as a reserve currency? Did they sign a treaty? Did manufacturing, agriculture, new developments, etc. develop while it was pouring out of the pipe?
 
because page 666...
 
Ilij:
And now 666))) That's it, this round is lost.
stranger:
You know, no, they did not, Stalin refused to recognise it))) Almost everyone did, but the USSR did not.
 
_new-rena:
It is only a hunch, a human factor, nothing more. I am sure that they will not wait until 20.01.14. Everyone will be punished today for not doing their job.
Squeezing the market will not improve the situation. The feverish gestures only confirm the unpreparedness.
 
_new-rena:
So you have Stalin as president and you live in the USSR?)

 
stranger:
you?

We're just starting the round...


 
Ilij:
Look in your personal profile.
