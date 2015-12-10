FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 666
I'm telling you, they don't have a head on their shoulders at all.
They'll fuck us over the rouble and oil to the max.
We should run away from this market and make our own before we get addicted.
We should, Rena, but it's hard to escape)))
why?
So they pumped in the dough last night, tonight, so they made the interest rate. The money doesn't matter, the interest rate is refundable.
why?
because page 666...
Has the quid been recognised as a reserve currency? Did they sign a treaty? Did manufacturing, agriculture, new developments, etc. develop while it was pouring out of the pipe?
It is only a hunch, a human factor, nothing more. I am sure that they will not wait until 20.01.14. Everyone will be punished today for not doing their job.
And you know, no, they did not recognise Stalin.)) Almost everyone did, but the USSR did not.
So you have Stalin as president and you live in the USSR?)
And now 666))) That's it, this round is lost.
you?
We're just starting the round...
because page 666...