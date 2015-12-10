FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 135
although it might go away =) Very debatable.
stop behind the highs and 70% that it will go down
Assuming the next minute future.
And for nothing. Already had the first sell signal on H4
It won't go far
After I take a profit at 1.2500, the market will probably go down to 1.2450 or a little bit lower, but then it will try to go up, so to say with fresh forces. This is my opinion about the EUR/USD.
May the kuukl judge us =)
I do not understand what?
I updated my post, the picture didn't come out =)
I said, why piss against the wind?
if the madc is in the upper range, from zero - it is advisable to look for sell inputs
if it's in the lower lobe - then it's a buy.
I don't understand what?
took a profit?
No. But you set the stops!
From here, I'll play down with a profit of 1.2453
Don't be so automatic =)
Maybe we'll go up too.
It's a clear uptrend and you're selling...