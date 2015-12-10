FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 222
take out what?
Micro))))
I have today's stats, fresh)
I need stats for a year or better for 3.
м5 )))
You need a year's worth of statistics, preferably three.
Oh, I thought for sure you'd been lost.
That's it, cut the Canadian if you didn't close.
Let him rest for a while.
It's right up to the trend line now ))))
Tomorrow is the day, see you all tomorrow)
You should look at the quid once in a while.)
It has no desire to go down.
Hi all,ClusterChart,MarketProfile andRealVolume5 will be free until tomorrow.
Need comments/wishes.
I hesitate to ask - why the hell would anyone want a mixture of bison and rhinoceros, when there is a CD for 5 quid a month, which satisfies the most sophisticated fantasies?