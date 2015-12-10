FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 222

New comment
 
stranger:
Take what out?
 
Ishim:
take out what?

Micro))))

I have today's stats, fresh)

 
stranger:

Micro))))

I have today's stats, fresh)

I need stats for a year or better for 3.

м5 )))

 
Ishim:
You need a year's worth of statistics, preferably three.
That's for you, but for us suckers today we have bread and hs...((((
[Deleted]  
Speculator_:
Oh, I thought for sure you'd been lost.

That's it, cut the Canadian if you didn't close.

Let him rest for a while.

 
_new-rena:

That's it, cut the Canadian if you didn't close.

let him rest for a while.

it's just now getting to the trend ))))
 
Ishim:
It's right up to the trend line now ))))

Tomorrow is the day, see you all tomorrow)

You should look at the quid once in a while.)

It has no desire to go down.

[Deleted]  
stranger:

Tomorrow is the day, see you all tomorrow)

You should look at the quid once in a while.)

It has no desire to go down.

Tomorrow we'll decide from the pullback.
 
GT788:

Hi all,ClusterChart,MarketProfile andRealVolume5 will be free until tomorrow.

Need comments/wishes.

I am embarrassed to ask - why the hell would anyone want a mixture of bison and rhinoceros when there is a CD for 5 quid a month, which satisfies the most sophisticated fantasies ?
 
lactone:
I hesitate to ask - why the hell would anyone want a mixture of bison and rhinoceros, when there is a CD for 5 quid a month, which satisfies the most sophisticated fantasies?
Or a totally free Ninja, which is not even close to that cd.
1...215216217218219220221222223224225226227228229...871
New comment