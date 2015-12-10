FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 562
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
No ))) The point is - the period is calculated using parabolic and therefore the external parabolic should be the same as in the code of the indicator, and there the standard parameters are by default )))
I, on the other hand, believe that an indicator should not have any parameters - it should be based on data
but not
periods or "variables".
It should be simple and understandable
you might as well re-register and enter the forum as a man.... Maybe you won't mock me.
I, on the other hand, believe that an indicator should not have any parameters - it should be based on data
but not
periods or "variables".
It should be simple and easy to understand
Myth, pound?
The set is not much - ninja, cluster-delta, bettor volume, picking stick and the most valuable thing - Matroskin's last will and testament ))))
I totally agree with you, it's just that in MQL you can't call an iSAR function without parameters ))))
You'd better tell me how you solved the eu at 2325)))
......Any Mashka with variable parameters without a terminal?
Only after you've tanned the new levels )))
Only after you've tanned the new levels ))))