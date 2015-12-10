FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 562

New comment
 
artikul:
No ))) The point is - the period is calculated using parabolic and therefore the external parabolic should be the same as in the code of the indicator, and there the standard parameters are by default )))

I, on the other hand, believe that an indicator should not have any parameters - it should be based on data

but not

periods or "variables".

It should be simple and understandable

 
Evgen-ya1:
you might as well re-register and enter the forum as a man.... Maybe you won't mock me.
Oh, you mean Conchita? Please don't. We'll be good. We so miss the women here..................................................................................... and the traders.
 
IRIP:

I, on the other hand, believe that an indicator should not have any parameters - it should be based on data

but not

periods or "variables".

It should be simple and easy to understand

I totally agree with you, it's just that in MQL you can't call iSAR function without parameters ))))
[Deleted]  
stranger:

Myth, pound?

on the fence=) before the ffs
 
artikul:
The set is not much - ninja, cluster-delta, bettor volume, picking stick and the most valuable thing - Matroskin's last will and testament ))))
I would rather you tell me how you solved the eura on 2325)))
 
artikul:
I totally agree with you, it's just that in MQL you can't call an iSAR function without parameters ))))
......Are there any Mashkas with variable parameters without a terminal?
 
stranger:
You'd better tell me how you solved the eu at 2325)))
Only after you've lit the new levels ))))
 
Fisht_1:
......Any Mashka with variable parameters without a terminal?
Yes ))) But only in the world of fairy tales and adventures ))))
 
artikul:
Only after you've tanned the new levels )))
To quote the Teacher: "H... to you" )))
 
artikul:
Only after you've tanned the new levels ))))
he now has a topic - tomatoes - who buys where and why ))))
1...555556557558559560561562563564565566567568569...871
New comment