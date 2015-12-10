FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 582
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
the euro pound is also up (((( so the eu is not the benchmark ((( , there are levels everywhere, the pound has to start something else....
Ilya, audi is lying down and asking)))
Why are you watching a cross showing the difference between two currencies?) And trying to draw some conclusion there, there can only be one - the difference in the speed of movement.
I just bought it.
What am I talking about? Got 8252-8520 too.
I have this picture.
stop test))))
have this picture
test stop))))
If you're sitting at the computer, why do you need a stop?)
I've been up all night writing a program - I'll sleep sometimes))).
I'm naturally going to be hiding my feet soon.
Ilya, audi lies down and asks)))
I have it worked out
until the next stick formation:
look lunya, for the whole year will bring dough...
I have it worked out
until the next stick formation:
watch the moon, it'll bring in dough for the whole year...
Ilya, the market moves all at once and I don't care what you do, sell the moon, buy an Audi, etc.
On audi 8445 and 8520.