FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 106
:-) well, I'm an innocent victim myself for smoking, who can I ban. The correct word is "won't".
But they will. For incitement, insults, mate and all that stuff. And rightly so.
and I am sitting, geometry on ticks spoiling)))) I'm drawing zig-zags...
Luck :-)
It's difficult with ticks, I don't even have the software to spin it, and I don't have the time to do it.
There's no time scale on the event-tick tape type graph, the time is just a marker there. That's why I don't see a geometric solution "directly".
We need a timeline with a frequency of occurrence of ticks.
So there you go.
Luck :-)
Then where did he go? He got posts and he's gone! What did he write just for the posts, just to write to someone on behalf of a weighty heavy rating.
Are you going to answer the question?
Then where did it go? ....
Spekul, tell me, what are you trading now?
Yes, he bought the euro yesterday for the whole depo. And no stop. He's overextended, that's why he's pissed.
)))
Spekul, tell me - what are you trading now? I'll tell you right away - it's better not to touch the eurik for now - let it settle down... sell a little bit to audi and don't suffer...
I'm waiting for the momentum to go up!