FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 354
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Come on, let's try it
we've got to get the ouro off today
otherwise there's no way...
we have to get the ouro off today...
or else...
we have to get the ouro off today...
or else...
Anyway, Rena, you told me the truth about the crosses and I got confused about my tactics.
Before I knew it, I did the crosses like this:
And now I'm wondering if it's a case of beginner's syndrome.
There's a weakness in my tactics, I'll tell you in an hour, maybe someone will advise me.
If the crosses are mathematical phantoms of the majors, is it possible to rely on them for trading and levels? (1)
...... Or like Ishim - he looks at majors and trades crosses. By the way, did not share the reason for such tactics. Ishim, share the secret of skill.
I've noticed, I may be wrong, that the spread of the trend on crosses, is less than at the same time for his parents. (2)
(1) That's how they mostly go.
It's a real mess on the lower halves.
I especially like NZDJPY and EURAUD on M5, and the majors themselves trade quite well on levels on those times.
(2) Not always. The Euro-Audi has no problem moving over 100 pips a day, while its majors may do 50 pips a day (I observed it more than once).
Anyway, Rena, you told me the truth about the crosses and I got confused about my tactics.
Before I knew it, I did the crosses like this:
Now I'm wondering if it's a case of, like, beginner's syndrome.
There's a weakness in my tactics, I'll tell you in an hour, maybe someone will advise me.
Anyway, Rena, you told me the truth about the crosses and I got confused about my tactics.
Before I knew it, I did the crosses like this:
And now I'm wondering if it's a case of, like, beginner's syndrome.
There's a weakness in my tactics, I'll tell you inan hour, maybe someone will advise me.
It can get everyone off the street))))
it might, but we need the sticks to help us.
dolls don't get fucked now...
what about the kiwi?
also in about an hour...
Might, but the sticks are there for us.
dolls don't get fucked now...
what about the kiwi?