FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 354

New comment
 
_new-rena:
Come on, let's try it

we've got to get the ouro off today

otherwise there's no way...

 
Ilij:

we have to get the ouro off today...

or else...

It can make everyone feel better))))
[Deleted]  
Ilij:

we have to get the ouro off today...

or else...

Normally it's 1-3 days. we can't make it earlier, but it's a pity)))) only the eurik raised the deposit in a few minutes in the morning, but it's very rare.
 

Anyway, Rena, you told me the truth about the crosses and I got confused about my tactics.

Before I knew it, I did the crosses like this:

And now I'm wondering if it's a case of beginner's syndrome.

There's a weakness in my tactics, I'll tell you in an hour, maybe someone will advise me.

 
gnawingmarket:

If the crosses are mathematical phantoms of the majors, is it possible to rely on them for trading and levels? (1)

...... Or like Ishim - he looks at majors and trades crosses. By the way, did not share the reason for such tactics. Ishim, share the secret of skill.

I've noticed, I may be wrong, that the spread of the trend on crosses, is less than at the same time for his parents. (2)

(1) That's how they mostly go.

It's a real mess on the lower halves.

I especially like NZDJPY and EURAUD on M5, and the majors themselves trade quite well on levels on those times.

(2) Not always. The Euro-Audi has no problem moving over 100 pips a day, while its majors may do 50 pips a day (I observed it more than once).

[Deleted]  
gnawingmarket:

Anyway, Rena, you told me the truth about the crosses and I got confused about my tactics.

Before I knew it, I did the crosses like this:

Now I'm wondering if it's a case of, like, beginner's syndrome.

There's a weakness in my tactics, I'll tell you in an hour, maybe someone will advise me.

i.e. you have to play with majors for +/- 20 bucks and think what would happen to a cross that already ate the spread of two majors as an anti-forus trader. 3*2=2*3 and so on, your puppeteering actions are infinite.
 
gnawingmarket:

Anyway, Rena, you told me the truth about the crosses and I got confused about my tactics.

Before I knew it, I did the crosses like this:

And now I'm wondering if it's a case of, like, beginner's syndrome.

There's a weakness in my tactics, I'll tell you inan hour, maybe someone will advise me.

In about an hour or so...
 
stranger:
It can get everyone off the street))))

it might, but we need the sticks to help us.

dolls don't get fucked now...

what about the kiwi?

 
Ishim:
also in about an hour...
Will you enlighten us?)
 
Ilij:

Might, but the sticks are there for us.

dolls don't get fucked now...

what about the kiwi?

What about the Kiwi, put two sticks on 7686 and 7997 and wait)
1...347348349350351352353354355356357358359360361...871
New comment