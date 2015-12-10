FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 772
HER is gone, so blessings)))))
So HIM can, don't they know?
same lag as on the ruble...
This is youth nihilism )))) No reverence for elders )))
Myth, why are you so quiet? Start talking, start talking, show me a nice picture))))
He's going to take it out.)
stranger:
and i also believe in the loonie at 1840
TR 1.1221
have no illusions...
I think he'll take it out =)
Yep, show me a nice picture with contracts, not MT))))
Make it a New Year's present))))
both here and there:
both here and there: