FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 772

New comment
 
stranger:
HER is gone, so blessings)))))
Accepted. Gone for a walk. :-)
 
stranger:
So HIM can, don't they know?
This is youth nihilism )))) No reverence for elders )))
 
Ilij:

same lag as on the ruble...


Don't draw down on the rouble)
 
artikul:
This is youth nihilism )))) No reverence for elders )))
They don't, they're not young people any more ....
[Deleted]  
stranger:
Myth, why are you so quiet? Start talking, start talking, show me a nice picture))))

He's going to take it out.)

 

stranger:


and i also believe in the loonie at 1840

TR 1.1221

have no illusions...

 
Myth63:

I think he'll take it out =)

Yep, show me a nice picture with contracts, not MT))))

Make it a New Year's present))))

 

both here and there:


[Deleted]  
Ilij:

TR 1.1221

have no illusions...

don't expect that level before christmas =) the drop is limited to 1.1420 but we are unlikely to pass the 1510-1495 zone
 
Ilij:

both here and there:


Sold from 2,264.
1...765766767768769770771772773774775776777778779...871
New comment