Based on years of observation, one correct conclusion can be drawn - all your inputs are from a torch )))) (And where you're sitting on your screenshots is another matter - and it's not interesting)
Agreed, O great one, whatever you say.
Oh, I thought for sure you were lost.
Where will he go ))))))))) the eu is slow, but otherwise it's OK ))))
dp. and wrong way)))
Oh, I thought for sure you'd been lost.
Not true, Teacher was worried and bored)))
Who's seen Paco?
Sensei, where did the congregation go?)
We can try
And thanks tognawingmarket for the euro pound)
........... I was about to ask the Moderator to wake you up........... but Eidler keeps sleeping.
The Eurofound could still be held......... however, it depends on tactics and discipline.
What about Eidler too? Friday night was the night, so closed. Look for silver around 16.71.
Didn't take the moon from the bottom?
Ugh, shit.
The market forgave me. I had a bad day on Friday, barely made it through, even got a bit of a head start. I'll drink to Doll's health tonight.
What did you screw up, the pound sale was a good one, from the highs from resistance.
Not on the pound. Not in the Jew. I look at it now and am amazed: where I could have taken 100 pips or more, I almost lost a third of the deposit. I mean, I lost it. Now it is only on the rise.
But the good news is that I have survived thanks to stops. If I traded as I did before, when I was young, or as Speculator is now, I would have lost my trousers.
However, a forfeit does not tolerate too much risk.
(I opened with lots too big, trying to jump in a running train).
:))))
Summary: gentlemen, use your stops. The stop is your friend. Honestly, when I see a picture of a trade without a stop, I get chills.