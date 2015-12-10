FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 358

Ishim:

I'm thinking in spades sales are hovering - I don't think they'll even give them a boo ))))

Let's get to the point.

gnawingmarket, said levels on crosses you can't see. Levels?

 
stranger:
People asked you to tell, and you - I can't if I don't know if they're listening to me, so I write - here we are, like))) In general, write, then read it all at once.
Well, if there is no theory and the corresponding ta, why write - now selling tomorrow, maybe I'll buy - so write sell, buy, sell ... And these slabs are one in the same with my punches (haves, lowes) but they bounce - so let's trade directly ((((((((( (it's just an element, a brick - the target looks where it is going and the main thing is how it goes).
 
Ishim:
I do not know where it goes. I do not.((( So I trade what I see.
 
_new-rena:

but to find the level (?), not one, but a couple of them.

Otherwise it's a waste of time and too nerve-racking.

You may feel faster, but trading may actually be very calm and confident.

I met somewhere a script to calculate the dough, and now I can not find where....... I do not want to think with my head and so full of............
 

dolls of "generous"...


gnawingmarket:
I've seen a script for calculating money somewhere, but now I can't find it.......I don't want to think with my head and it's already full............
and you won't find it. There is no universal calculation. You have to learn everything, a lot of digits of course. and it wouldn't hurt to make a check one, either.
 
_new-rena:

I use both naTrades and levels........ if the level is W1-MN, at H1 the price moves around them (market noise), if below the accuracy drops, so the levels do not come close to solving the problem.
Ilij:

dolls of "generous"...


oh! that's a yes ! ))))
 
_new-rena:
and you won't find one. There is no such thing as a universal calculation. You have to learn everything, a lot of numbers, of course. and it wouldn't hurt to do a test calculation, either.
If it has no stops, it is easier to calculate the average lot and use it.
gnawingmarket:
I use both on-trade and levels........ if the level is W1-MN, then on H1 the price moves around them (market noise), if below the accuracy drops - in general, the levels do not come close to solving the problem.

You asked yourself - the spring works up to Kedow, the levels are the answer.

I don't even know if it's different if you trade by hand.

