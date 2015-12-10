FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 191
Moon has already yanked 150 farts....
Now the pair has been determined. The pair will be clamped by a triangle, which is made of two channels - the bottom of the rising D1 and the top of the corrective H1. It is possible to buy on the pullback at 12960,13750,14580............ and in general at 18850 will be like two fingers.
That's how you go in...
That's the one, old rainbow. It's an amazingly beautiful indicator.
Elk , now a new scenario of a sell limit or sell stop.
Yes, I couldn't find it anywhere on MT5, I wanted to try other instruments than currency pairs.
shit, the eu has to buy by closing its sell....
interesting. and the euro?
Eur bought to 27...........a generally at 35800 would be like three fingers.........
the forecast is not bad and it will be anyway, the only question is - when?
we are watching these pictures with my daughter. she wants more and more. she cannot tear herself away from the screen
Evra bought to 27...........a generally at 35800 would be like three fingers.........