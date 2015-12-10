FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 797

_new-rena:
Russian successful traders )))) just write their own words and go)))

successful traders

Silent:
I have written to you inbox

ok. let's try to trade the index, and now the pairs that are divided by the quid))))

In fact, they should run together, but they don't:

Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItemPriceS / LT / P
PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit


buy0.01usdchf0.98690.00000.0000
0.9884





buy0.01audusd0.80930.00000.0000
0.8095





buy0.01usdjpy120.660.000.00
120.69





sell0.01nzdusd0.77060.00000.0000
0.7700





sell0.01eurusd1.21750.00000.0000
1.2170





buy0.01usdcad1.16130.00000.0000
1.1615





sell0.01gbpusd1.55100.00000.0000
1.5510



iIDLERr:

successful traders

that's it)))) GDP corrected - says traders have nothing to do...
 
This is my imperial kitty by Kandinsky
 
Either buy now or wait for 1.2120
 
tuma88:
Either buy now or wait for 1.2120
Tuma, go get ready for New Year, then come back afterwards and decide))))
 
tuma88:
either buy the euro now or wait for 1.2120
time to cover the bai at .375 )
 
_new-rena:

ok. let's try to trade the index, and now the pairs that are divided by the quid))))

In fact, they should run together, but they don't:

No? One audit in the wrong direction)
stranger:
Shaw no? One audit in the wrong direction)
so i'm wondering if i have a mistake or what....
 
stranger:

So it's impenetrable!!!

And beautiful)

I'll leave the buy on the yen and sell on the euro, they don't make the weather anymore, boo so boo.

Ha-ha! Impenetrable........ so funny in your old age like me.
