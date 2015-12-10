FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 307
Well, that's good =)
mine is a bit more complicated... but in general, almost the same
levels are drawn by indicators, only. But in general, they are physical levels
The light green one is the trend from the bigger TF.
I've tried it the same way, but it's not working yet. I don't think I can go faster than fast ))))
But I'll try again anyway. I just need to think about it a bit more.
The main thing here is not to overdo it and everything will work, but you didn't log in by hand, maybe that's why it didn't work
That's the thing. So I'm thinking about masking.
I may have to remember C++ and change the IP number...
Holy crap, mine's a little more modest.
You made a hell of a deal... did you write them yourself or did you rob the market?
To put it simply, there are 2 indicators in the picture - OVERS and an oscillator.
I've posted them all here many times.
no entrances to be seen. You should have drawn an entry.
I have displayed my buy entry on the USDCHF
so what? ... are you still looking?
but come on. don't answer that. i've had so many choices.... I'd rather not remember...
I remember the same questions that used to freak me out.
What are the entries, the price approaches the red line and work from it