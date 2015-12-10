FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 627
Here's the most interesting question - the straight answer is no way (i.e., the answer, but you don't agree with it ) , from a level you can buy and go up as well as you can sell and go up. (and it's not known which variant is correct).
Then, I suppose, it is possible to
actually - find a "point" where price can't break through, and enter here and there...
and take out somewhere down the line.
You don't need a narcologist - you're doing fine! (I will occasionally drop by your discos - just to listen to the noise)
Wrong-market noise.
I just found Ishim's first post on page 615, and yesterday I corresponded with him........... "he's old-fashioned" and deleted it himself or a literary criticism of moderation?
........ Ishim, don't be a stranger to the "market buzz".
For a financial markets proger, the weekend is a time of quiet reflection and work on mistakes. ))) While contemplating over the AUD's behavior on Friday and sipping a beer, the idea arose that free bearish and bullish radicals appearing outside the trading range of the energy cloud may carry false information about the further price movement. The prog code has been slightly modified, with the result that we can suspect that:
1. the Audi will continue to move down ))))
2.The pound will turn down ))))
who has the right weekend coterie?
is it drunk?
1. audi will continue to go down ))))
Maybe it will...
might as well go on...
It's roughly the same )))
It's possible. But it won't stop there then, it will go down to 80.
The article, so the program is not necessary for this, I'm thinking why the buy on AUD was not closed in +)
The euro is holding.