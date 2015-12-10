FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 627

New comment
 
Ishim:
Here's the most interesting question - the straight answer is no way (i.e., the answer, but you don't agree with it ) , from a level you can buy and go up as well as you can sell and go up. (and it's not known which variant is correct).

Then, I suppose, it is possible to

actually - find a "point" where price can't break through, and enter here and there...

and take out somewhere down the line.

 
Ishim:
You don't need a narcologist - you're doing fine! (I will occasionally drop by your discos - just to listen to the noise)
Wrong-market noise.
 
gnawingmarket:
Wrong-market noise.
Perfectly correct market-not-noise... :-)))
 

I just found Ishim's first post on page 615, and yesterday I corresponded with him........... "he's old-fashioned" and deleted it himself or a literary criticism of moderation?

........ Ishim, don't be a stranger to the "market buzz".

 

For a financial markets proger, the weekend is a time of quiet reflection and work on mistakes. ))) While contemplating over the AUD's behavior on Friday and sipping a beer, the idea arose that free bearish and bullish radicals appearing outside the trading range of the energy cloud may carry false information about the further price movement. The prog code has been slightly modified, with the result that we can suspect that:

1. the Audi will continue to move down ))))

2.The pound will turn down ))))

 

who has the right weekend coterie?

is it drunk?


 
Ilij:

who has the right weekend coterie?

is it drunk?


http://www.xe.com/currencycharts/?from=GBP&amp;to=USD&view=1D
XE.com - GBP/EUR Chart
XE.com - GBP/EUR Chart
  • www.xe.com
This GBP/EUR Chart lets you see this pair's currency rate history for up to 10 years! XE uses highly accurate, live mid-market rates.
 
artikul:


1. audi will continue to go down ))))

Maybe it will...


 
Ilij:

might as well go on...


It's roughly the same )))

 
artikul:

Roughly the same ))))

It's possible. But it won't stop there then, it will go down to 80.

The article, so the program is not necessary for this, I'm thinking why the buy on AUD was not closed in +)

The euro is holding.

1...620621622623624625626627628629630631632633634...871
New comment