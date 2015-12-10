FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 749

artikul:
sell limit 0.10 and cheating broker = big ego on the market ))))
The prog does not care what lot ........ anyway - I've noticed this many times.
 
that's real greed... one move, two... then you think what an asshole... :-)))
 
zoritch:
...these catcalls...)

 
Ishim:
Yeah, it didn't go bad this time. Even though I am a crossover player, I am interested in the current position of the eu.
 
gnawingmarket:
When the yen comes in, turn off the eu. (screenshot above)
 
Ishim:
Thanks. I use my own signals - other people's signals give me a headache.
 
stranger:
Came back from a corporate retreat...

What's up Evra?

Moose or used?


 
Ilij:

You won't believe it, everyone's b\u)))
 
artikul:
I believe you, it's just that we almost sucked tonight...

 
used - the head is dead...
