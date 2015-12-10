FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 749
sell limit 0.10 and cheating broker = big ego on the market ))))
that's real greed... one move, two... then you think what an asshole... :-)))
...these catcalls...)
the euro was off! ))))
Yeah, it didn't go bad this time. Even though I'm a crossover guy, I'm interested in the current eu position.
as the yen comes in - turn off the eu. (Screenshot above)
Sit and wait)))
Came back from a corporate retreat...
What's up Evra?
Moose or used?
You won't believe it, everyone's a b\u )))
I believe you, it's just that we almost sucked tonight...