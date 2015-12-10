FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 31

Bicus:

I see Shaman hasn't learned anything, has he? Still catching knives. But why? Isn't it easier to swim with the current than to paddle against it with bulging eyes?

_new-rena:
Come on. He's got a good thing going. He's got a stop to boo and we're good to go (2-4)k1.
that's where they come in - the button makers )))))
[Deleted]  
Ishim:
_new-rena:
Fucking penguins! A herd of crazy penguins! (watch get trampled by))))
 
Ishim:
This is where they've gathered - the button makers )))))

Shaman, oil has dropped again, now you'll have to go to the shop with a bag for cigarettes (((

Ilya, did you understand that you should not go against the wind?))

_new-rena:
the stopper will go into boo and it's OK, let's go (2-4)k1
Already all in b.w., except the euro. In the morning I foolishly closed all the sells on it, opened earlier, a few hundred points. In the afternoon I opened it again after thinking about it.
 
stranger:
Shaman, oil is down again, now you have to go to the shop with a bag for cigarettes(((
What a passion you have here
 
Bicus:
Already all in b.w., except the euro. In the morning I foolishly closed all the seals on it opened earlier, a few hundred pips. In the afternoon I opened it again, thinking.
What did you eat?
[Deleted]  
Ishim:
Penguins, my ass! A herd of crazy penguins! (watch out they'll trample))))

OK, here's to sleeping peacefully:

(BANGING ON DOOR)


 
Sensei, and you're right about the volumes, bullshit, you bought it and it went down(
