FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 31
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I see Shaman hasn't learned anything, has he? Still catching knives. But why? Isn't it easier to swim with the current than to paddle against it with bulging eyes?
)))
Come on. He's got a good thing going. He's got a stop to boo and we're good to go (2-4)k1.
who is
This is where they've gathered - the button makers )))))
Shaman, oil has dropped again, now you'll have to go to the shop with a bag for cigarettes (((
Ilya, did you understand that you should not go against the wind?))
the stopper will go into boo and it's OK, let's go (2-4)k1
Shaman, oil is down again, now you have to go to the shop with a bag for cigarettes(((
Already all in b.w., except the euro. In the morning I foolishly closed all the seals on it opened earlier, a few hundred pips. In the afternoon I opened it again, thinking.
Penguins, my ass! A herd of crazy penguins! (watch out they'll trample))))
OK, here's to sleeping peacefully:
(BANGING ON DOOR)