FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 244

New comment
 

The question is this.

What would happen if many, very many people started settling USDRUR? For a long time, persistently and in huge quantities? - In the limit, if all trading in this pair will settle? How will this affect the Russian economy? How will it affect the global economy?

And if all the traders of the world (hypothetically) start trading pairs against the dollar? - What will happen?

[Deleted]  
stranger:
What's that? ))))
chif
 
joo:

The question is this.

What would happen if many, very many people started settling USDRUR? For a long time, persistently and in huge quantities? - In the limit, if all trading in this pair will settle? How will this affect the Russian economy? How will it affect the global economy?

And if all the traders of the world (hypothetically) start trading pairs against the dollar? - What will happen?

They will lose their money in favour of the dollar!
 
Speculator_:

Black Tuesday...

Day two, flight so far so good, but little things today


 
joo:

The question is this.

What would happen if many, very many people started settling USDRUR? For a long time, persistently and in huge quantities? - In the limit, if all trading in this pair will settle? How will this affect the Russian economy? How will it affect the global economy?

And if all the traders of the world (hypothetically) start trading pairs against the dollar? - What will happen?

 
Speculator_:
Lose their money in favour of the dollar!
I'd like to see it chewed up. That's why I asked here.
 
joo:

The question is this.

What would happen if many, very many people started settling USDRUR? For a long time, persistently and in huge quantities? - In the limit, if all trading in this pair will settle? How will this affect the Russian economy? How will it affect the global economy?

And if all the traders of the world (hypothetically) start trading pairs against the dollar? - What will happen?

The banks have more money than the traders - they will simply sell out the traders.
 
joo:

The question is this.

What would happen if many, very many people started settling USDRUR? For a long time, persistently and in huge quantities? - In the limit, if all trading in this pair will settle? How will this affect the Russian economy? How will it affect the global economy?

And if all the traders of the world (hypothetically) start trading pairs against the dollar? - What will happen?

The dollar has been rising since May 8th ))
 
Spekul:

Day two, flight so far so good, but little things today


Going in for a second take-off attempt

[Deleted]  
Spekul:

Day two, flight so far so good, but little things today

greedy))))
1...237238239240241242243244245246247248249250251...871
New comment