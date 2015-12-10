FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 244
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The question is this.
What would happen if many, very many people started settling USDRUR? For a long time, persistently and in huge quantities? - In the limit, if all trading in this pair will settle? How will this affect the Russian economy? How will it affect the global economy?
And if all the traders of the world (hypothetically) start trading pairs against the dollar? - What will happen?
What's that? ))))
The question is this.
What would happen if many, very many people started settling USDRUR? For a long time, persistently and in huge quantities? - In the limit, if all trading in this pair will settle? How will this affect the Russian economy? How will it affect the global economy?
And if all the traders of the world (hypothetically) start trading pairs against the dollar? - What will happen?
Black Tuesday...
Day two, flight so far so good, but little things today
The question is this.
What would happen if many, very many people started settling USDRUR? For a long time, persistently and in huge quantities? - In the limit, if all trading in this pair will settle? How will this affect the Russian economy? How will it affect the global economy?
And if all the traders of the world (hypothetically) start trading pairs against the dollar? - What will happen?
Lose their money in favour of the dollar!
The question is this.
What would happen if many, very many people started settling USDRUR? For a long time, persistently and in huge quantities? - In the limit, if all trading in this pair will settle? How will this affect the Russian economy? How will it affect the global economy?
And if all the traders of the world (hypothetically) start trading pairs against the dollar? - What will happen?
The question is this.
What would happen if many, very many people started settling USDRUR? For a long time, persistently and in huge quantities? - In the limit, if all trading in this pair will settle? How will this affect the Russian economy? How will it affect the global economy?
And if all the traders of the world (hypothetically) start trading pairs against the dollar? - What will happen?
Day two, flight so far so good, but little things today
Going in for a second take-off attempt
Day two, flight so far so good, but little things today