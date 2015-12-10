FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 733

New comment
 
stranger:
Grow up a bit)))
grow up a little yourself.
 
Dredging is forbidden in the branch ))))
 
Ishim:
You do it yourself.

Here our prime minister says the Russians are to blame for the hryvnya's fall. Is it true?

You did not sell?

 
stranger:

Here our prime minister says the Russians are to blame for the hryvnya's fall. Is it true?

Didn't you sell?

And our prime minister says that you are doing well and sit - there.
 
Soon it may be that we will only see Strange if he moves to a country with electricity )))
 
artikul:
Soon it may be that we will only see Strange if he moves to a country where there is electricity )))

We do, but the internet is already...))

Sensei, kick the index up.)

Orange supply, do you have fly agaric?)

"The USDRUB trade is open again. uphill.

 
stranger:

We do, but the internet is already...))

Sensei, kick the index up.)

Orange supply, do you have fly agaric?)

"USDRUB trading is open again. uphill.

Are you and he sure you understand "up" the same way?
 
Silent:
Are you sure you and he understand "up" the same way?

He's old, he's not thinking straight at all)))

When you start seeing your back then you'll understand))))

 
stranger:

He's old now, he doesn't know much at all)))

When you start seeing your back then you'll understand))))

you should write less here (((( (you know better)
 
Ishim:
You should write less here (((( (you know better)
Sensei, I put the bylimit on the eura at 2268, sl 2249.
1...726727728729730731732733734735736737738739740...871
New comment