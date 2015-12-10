FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 265

New comment
 
_new-rena:
I'm waiting for an Audi. It's not going to work out yet.

What are you waiting for?


 
stranger:
Where's the money? Can I cash in?)))

It's still there:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/37348/page259

FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия
FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия
  • www.mql5.com
FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия. - Страница 259 - Категория: общее обсуждение
 

By the way, Strange, I found this on the Internet:

Cluster headaches are severe pain syndromes in the projection areas of the brain on the walls of the skull, which occur spontaneously and not regularly. The severity of the pain is so great that it may lead to suicidal attempts to get rid of the pain.

(This is a joke, .......)

 
Ilij:

all in the same place:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/37348/page259

No, Ilya, it's not serious, it's better to charge the nzdaena to 0.70)
[Deleted]  
Ilij:

What are you waiting for?


A rebound when against the shorts will ...
 
gnawingmarket:

By the way, Strange, I found this on the Internet:

Cluster headaches are severe pain syndromes in the projection areas of the brain on the walls of the skull, which occur spontaneously and not regularly. The severity of the pain is so great that it may lead to suicidal attempts to get rid of the pain.

(This is a joke, .......)

Thank you, by the way, I was just in time to put a stopgap at 92.50.)
[Deleted]  
yes, a great scam for the news ))))
 
_new-rena:
rebound when against the shorts
forget audi for a long time
[Deleted]  
Spekul:
Forget the Audi for a long time.
It looks like it.
 

We'll be recruiting

1...258259260261262263264265266267268269270271272...871
New comment