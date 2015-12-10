FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 418

stranger:
Teacher, you can get banned for using that kind of language....
let him walk and we'll see)) (as he called us - the nerds))) )
 
Ishim:
So if he makes 700 out of 70 bucks, trying to make 700, then yes, he is rich.

But he is a scientist - what can you take from him))))))))))))

 
stranger:
for how much? his whole life (a year?)
 
_new-rena:

I'm worried, too. ow ow ow ow ow ow ow ow ow ow ow ow ((

He's going to drink beer, he's going to get lost...

he doesn't drink, strictly weed))))
 
_new-rena:

That's right... a cigarette smoke.

they're chewing gum on the news...

American has strong news at 18 MSK, Canadian at the same time, and now a series of weak......blogs back and forth.
 
Ishim:
for how long? a lifetime?

Don't make fun of the professor, the man has his own issues, just like all of us.

Let's talk about the suspension and the time loop

 
stranger:

hanging is a test, it's too early for a loop )))))))))))) (buy limit will be triggered any minute - and at 18 on the news, I expect a profit).
 
Congratulations to the current eurobucks buyers! A hairpin move is encouraging........ not ruled out preparation for a news candle at 6pm-already in the right direction.
 
gnawingmarket:
Congratulations to the current eurobucks buyers! A hairpin move is encouraging........ not ruled out preparation for a news candle at 6pm-already in the right direction.
you're thinking! (massage works wonders)
 
Those with enough money to move studs-they, unlike sheep, already know the news.
