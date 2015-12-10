FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 643
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Who cares if they do or don't.
I'M WONDERING IF THEY'RE GOING TO CHANGE IT OR NOT.
It's not for us, it's for the FRS)))
Show him a flea, he'll go away.)
Nah, he thinks we're here to decide whether or not to change bets)))) You didn't?!
The bets will not be changed! (Bets are placed, gentlemen!)
You didn't change it... well, good then)
If you're going to change it, on Wednesday, make a note of it.
Will they let the pound fall to 1.48?
I think we will reach 54 and then we will see, why do we have to go to 48?
I look and remember Ilya, he closed 20 pips, he says, "I do not need much)))))))
And went to fight the unbeaten moon.)
I think we will reach 54 and then we will see, why do we have to go to 48?
I look and remember Ilya, he closed 20 pips, he says, "I do not need much)))))))
and went to fight the invincible moon.)
Why invincible?
Why invincible?
I'm just kidding, its first resistance is good at 1840 or so, why salt it?)
What's the big deal?