So you do not even know MQL. And you make such a big declaration.
All right, let him (MQL) be a trump card in your game, I propose to show the state at the end of the week, who has the highest % of profit for the week and he wins.
I opened my account for 7$, I`ll use it this week (I want to go up to 70$).
Can you spin $70 to $700? )))
if you give me $70, i can try it ))))
cool
I'll try it modestly with 7.
This is how the week started
But it's important not just to catch up with the percentage, but also not to lose 147$.
There are a lot of them out there, but the TF primarily means the speed of trading (I've said it many times before) - judging by your entries, your optimal TF is m5. One more important clarification - you cannot jump from TF to TF - you went to m5 and fix it on m5.