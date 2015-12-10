FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 208

Speculator_:
So you do not even know MQL. And you make such a big declaration.

All right, let him (MQL) be a trump card in your game, I propose to show the state at the end of the week, who has the highest % of profit for the week and he wins.

I opened my account for 7$, I`ll use it this week (I want to go up to 70$).

 
Spekul:

Can you raise $70 to $700? )))
 
artikul:
Can you spin $70 to $700? )))
Yup))) but I'll raise it to $70 first and we'll see next week
 
if you give me $70, i can try ))))
 
cool

I'll try it modestly with 7.

 
This is how the week started

But it's important not just to catch up with the percentage, but also not to lose 147$.

 
But if we're looking at percentages. You got $7 my $147 = $1.5. You have the advantage.
 
Ishim:
If you give me $70, I can try it )))
What do you mean by "try"? ))) This is a financial market, not a cooperative one )))
Speculator_:

This is how the week started

But it's important not just to make up the interest, but also not to lose $147.

Spekul, where'd you get that picture? Do you have what's attached to the picture and where did you get the $147?
 
Ishim:
There are a lot of them out there, but the TF primarily means the speed of trading (I've said it many times before) - judging by your entries, your optimal TF is m5. One more important clarification - you cannot jump from TF to TF - you went to m5 and fix it on m5.
You're absolutely right, m5 does not let go from the computer. H4, go for a walk and do not look at the terminal.
