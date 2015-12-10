FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 471
So I'm telling you about reality. And the fact that the rate is jumping on interest rates is bullshit, the trend on them changes very rarely, maybe once or twice and coincided.
Roughly speaking, there are 12 banks in the forex market which borrow money from each other every single day. But there is another "beauty" of the Fed, which prints new notes when one of the banks starts to wipe the floor with them...) that's the system in a nutshell...
The government has the power to change the exchange rate. Another matter is that it may create all sorts of imbalances, which they are trying to avoid and why they try to interfere as little as possible. But the opportunity is still there. The central bank comes into play in abnormal situations. Which is exactly what happened yesterday on the ruble. Then we will see which imbalances we can afford and which we can avoid. But something tells me that our government doesn't really care about imbalances.
The government has the ability to change the exchange rate downwards, let them try again))) And nothing happened to the ruble yesterday.
What could have happened here?)))
there is no such right.... They tell us that we are changing things, and everything has been stolen before us...
They simply do not have the resources to raise the same ruble, for example, now. There are no such opportunities.
No teacher, HE would tell
Well, fuck you. You haven't been under the central bank, you have no idea what nastiness they are capable of.
The bank is a scam and a scam from the start))))