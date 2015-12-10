FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 774

artikul:
Will the Canadian give strength to the Jew? )))
Ilij:

I don't know...

and TR 5031.

You're making a mess! Give the village some cover.

 
what about the 2279 sell limit ?
 
Ilya, 15 pts above-below, don't bother yourself)

Do you want to buy silver?)

Why don't you say something? It's fat, not your canadian.)

 
You don't want to buy silver?)

wrong place...


 
What's wrong? Have you seen what he's doing? He sits in a sell position at the low and waits six months)))))

He waits,he comes in,he closes 20 pips in the upside,that's what I'm talking about!!!

 
GBPCAD giveaway... sell to the low side.

TR 7916


 
I don't watch that kind of crap)
 
As long as the output matches the colour of the green...
 

CADJPY under medical supervision:

 
Look at Roman, sat on one instrument and everything fits)))) And the Teacher did not run around the field, in Euros strictly, the Professor too)).

Last week he did not want to buy the yen, this week he went into the kiva))))

