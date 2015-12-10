FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 114

Speculator_:

About the ruble... It's about to trend downwards!

http://apecon.ru/Prognoz-kursa-dollara-i-evro/Prognoz-kursa-dollara-i-evro-na-oktyabr-noyabr-i-dekabr-2014-goda.html

:-)

:-)

Pictures - with pictures - nah - analyst predictions - rule.

 
R0MAN:
I've seen your predictions - better check out the analysts' link from me.
Let the analysts trade on the forex market for 15 years. And then make their predictions.
 
Speculator_:
I think the EUR/USD may have an upside gap. I will leave the position open for the weekend.
Amen.
 
Bicus:
Amen.
Any open trades in EUR/USD?
 
Speculator_:
Any open trades on EUR/USD?
No. Closed all of them. There are only on aud, but will be fixed before the session closes anyway.
 

:-)

Above are just the stars.

http://clip2net.com/s/jeMKsZ is for the demo. I take it out - I reload it on the real thing and don't buzz...

Sorry, for wrong topic, but I consider it necessary to place a reference not in music, but here, for I consider it actual... at least in terms of the start of an unrequited movement this summer.

Thanks for the understanding of the forum members: http://www.moskva.fm/artist/%D0%B0%D0%BB%D0%BB%D0%B0_%D0%BF%D1%83%D0%B3%D0%B0%D1%87%D0%B5%D0%B2%D0%B0/song_807762 .

yes there's a geometric progression to the naked eye...
well that's it, the dollar is dead, we need to sell long term :-)))

 
_new-rena:
there's a geometric progression to the naked eye...

I'm going to arm myself.

hyperbole... :-)

