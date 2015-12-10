FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 146
So we should definitely sell the euros.
The news is out in 17 minutes!
Well, the news background is temporary, look at oil, the quid will take its toll and bite everyone in the end...
The first target is 68, it might even go straight through without stopping... If the Arabs push hard then by the end of the year I think we might see 56
It won't go any lower... take my word for it...
Filled up...
Refilled...
Oh... I wish I hadn't.
EuroChief is like a frog to a snake - climbs under hypnosis to 20 without kickback, can't even cut off at 0:
Sell it somewhere with a red oval...
the level of entry into longs for 2-3 months:
You have to sell where the red oval is...