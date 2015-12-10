FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 75

New comment
 
Well, the euras have been converted to second-hand. I will not open any new trades yet. Let's see what happens today on the news.
 
_new-rena:
Bikus, ask Ilya for the turkey I gave him. Maybe he'll like it. In such arrows you don't put stops, but close at zero on a reversal.
I don't use any indicators. They're all bogus.
[Deleted]  
Bicus:
I don't use any indicators. They're all for the wrong reasons.
You're right. I don't have the nerve, so I don't have any other options.
 
Bicus:
I don't use any indicators. They are all of them.

Go watch clowns instead)

https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/137079

Прогноз по фунт/доллару (GBP/USD) на сегодня 4 ноября
Прогноз по фунт/доллару (GBP/USD) на сегодня 4 ноября
  • 2014.11.04
  • Oleg Ustinov
  • www.mql5.com
На азиатских торгах в понедельник курс британской валюты резко упал, продолжая реагировать на рост доллара после объявленного Банком Японии увеличения объемов финансовых вливаний в экономику страны. В...
[Deleted]  
stranger:

Go watch clowns instead)

https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/137079

)))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))

pliiiiiinnnnnn))))

That's how HA fore is not to live, well you tell me ))))

... I'm not counting the number of indices, not enough fingers.

I don't know where the G.P.S. Is disappearing without attention. Somebody scare me yesterday that they're coming soon ))))

 
You can't see the price behind the turkeys and he's sitting there reasoning.
 
stranger:

So what are they predicting? I won't tell anyone...

I haven't laughed like that in a long time.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/137001

Our GURU is still quite sane, it could be worse.

_new-rena:

finally )))) Now everyone will be making money)))

I knew someone was going to throw a wrench in the air. HE is not us )))

On 5 for articles they pay money..............not for you it is written............right,the forecast is fractal,and there are no fractals....... in my opinion-oscillatory.

Maybe we should write an article too...... forecast "Star"

___Hello dear traders! Today we make a forecast based on the Star of David. Even with a quick glance at the chart We can see that the market will go to the right. ................................ continue.

[Deleted]  
gnawingmarket:

On 5 they pay money for articles..............not written for you............right,the forecast is fractal,and there are no fractals....... in my opinion-oscillatory.

Maybe we should write an article too...... forecast "Star"

___Hello dear traders! Today we make a forecast based on the Star of David. Even with a quick glance at the chart We see that the market will go to the right. ................................ continue.

We'll ask him. He's a theorist, and he'll put anyone behind him.
 
gnawingmarket:

On 5 they pay money for articles..............not written for you............right,the forecast is fractal,and there are no fractals....... in my opinion-oscillatory.

Maybe we should write an article too...... forecast"Star"

___Hello dear traders! Today we make a forecast based on the Star of David. Even with a quick glance at the chart We see that the market will go to the right. ................................ continue.

Do you want to get banned right away for the article?)
 
stranger:

Go watch clowns instead.)


)))

The guy must be scraping up dough.

Man, you can't even see the price chart there...

1...686970717273747576777879808182...871
New comment