FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 75
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Bikus, ask Ilya for the turkey I gave him. Maybe he'll like it. In such arrows you don't put stops, but close at zero on a reversal.
I don't use any indicators. They're all for the wrong reasons.
I don't use any indicators. They are all of them.
Go watch clowns instead)
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/137079
Go watch clowns instead)
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/137079
)))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
pliiiiiinnnnnn))))
That's how HA fore is not to live, well you tell me ))))
... I'm not counting the number of indices, not enough fingers.
I don't know where the G.P.S. Is disappearing without attention. Somebody scare me yesterday that they're coming soon ))))
So what are they predicting? I won't tell anyone...
I haven't laughed like that in a long time.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/137001
Our GURU is still quite sane, it could be worse.
finally )))) Now everyone will be making money)))
I knew someone was going to throw a wrench in the air. HE is not us )))
On 5 for articles they pay money..............not for you it is written............right,the forecast is fractal,and there are no fractals....... in my opinion-oscillatory.
Maybe we should write an article too...... forecast "Star"
___Hello dear traders! Today we make a forecast based on the Star of David. Even with a quick glance at the chart We can see that the market will go to the right. ................................ continue.
On 5 they pay money for articles..............not written for you............right,the forecast is fractal,and there are no fractals....... in my opinion-oscillatory.
Maybe we should write an article too...... forecast "Star"
___Hello dear traders! Today we make a forecast based on the Star of David. Even with a quick glance at the chart We see that the market will go to the right. ................................ continue.
On 5 they pay money for articles..............not written for you............right,the forecast is fractal,and there are no fractals....... in my opinion-oscillatory.
Maybe we should write an article too...... forecast"Star"
___Hello dear traders! Today we make a forecast based on the Star of David. Even with a quick glance at the chart We see that the market will go to the right. ................................ continue.
Go watch clowns instead.)
)))
The guy must be scraping up dough.
Man, you can't even see the price chart there...