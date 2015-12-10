FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 817
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Closing. No more squeeze today. Fleeting all day in a bunch and no trade tomorrow.
Can you tell me if you know how to save the terminal settings, i.e. window layout, size, etc.?
Working with charts: Templates and profiles - Client terminal
sitting on the sofa an eagle young... can't spell a mom... :-)))
how's it going?
it's gone. wipe the post down a bit, please.
how's it going?
I'm telling you, Ren... can't spell a mom... :-)))
drinking while... :-)))
I'm telling you, Ren... can't spell a mom... :-)))
drinking while... :-)))
I'm telling you, Ren... can't spell a mom... :-)))
drinking while... :-)))
Idler, apparently the word from your previous post is recorded as obscene in the moderation program and I would not be surprised if you got an autobahn. Nothing is perfect except God - a live Moderator brings his own character and personal views, the programmer is dumb.................. so I ask forum participants to assume that 'speech' is monitored by a program with a set of words..........a I'm used to each of you.
..............Take it as a "shave or change pads" ......... write in the personal Barabashkin, promise.........He can..........
Here is the balance from the demo to compare rails (2 days, TF M5) and the pipswitch trade by buy/sell volumes (fleas from yesterday evening, TF M1), all orders are closed, basically this is equity:
part of the piper's balance shows hourly "dead legs" closing in the negative after a series of orders
here is the principle (buy cheap on pullbacks, sell expensive on rebounds)))):
Here is the balance from demo for rail comparison (2 days, TF M5) and pipswitch trading by buy/sell volumes (flea last night, TF M1), all orders are closed, basically this is equity:
part of the pips balance shows hourly "danglers" closing in minus after a series of orders
here is the principle (buy on pullbacks cheap, sell on bounces expensive)))):
Here is the balance from demo for rail comparison (2 days, TF M5) and pipswitch trading by buy/sell volumes (flea from last night, TF M1), all orders are closed, basically this is equity:
part of the pips balance shows hourly "dips" closing in minus after a series of orders
here is the principle (buy on pullbacks cheap, sell on bounces expensive)))):