FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 817

gnawingmarket:

Closing. No more squeeze today. Fleeting all day in a bunch and no trade tomorrow.

Tell me if you know - how do you save your terminal setup, i.e. window layout, window size, etc.?
 
_new-rena:
Working with charts: Templates and profiles - Client terminal

zoritch:


sitting on the sofa an eagle young... can't spell a mom... :-)))


how's it going?

 
_new-rena:

it's gone. wipe the post down a bit, please.

how's it going?

zoritch:

spare your liver ))))
 
zoritch:

hey Zorich, are you still on beer? maybe a new year - new methods?
 

Idler, apparently the word from your previous post is recorded as obscene in the moderation program and I would not be surprised if you got an autobahn. Nothing is perfect except God - a live Moderator brings his own character and personal views, the programmer is dumb.................. so I ask forum participants to assume that 'speech' is monitored by a program with a set of words..........a I'm used to each of you.

..............Take it as a "shave or change pads" ......... write in the personal Barabashkin, promise.........He can..........

Here is the balance from the demo to compare rails (2 days, TF M5) and the pipswitch trade by buy/sell volumes (fleas from yesterday evening, TF M1), all orders are closed, basically this is equity:

part of the piper's balance shows hourly "dead legs" closing in the negative after a series of orders

here is the principle (buy cheap on pullbacks, sell expensive on rebounds)))):


_new-rena:

Pips are good when volatility is weak or they may go unrewarded=)
 
_new-rena:

That the rails are about nothing Ilya said, but he didn't hear it.
