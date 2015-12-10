FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 743

kwinto:
Well, that's great - we'll make a double bottom.) - I'll buy some more.
I understand buying, speculating on a piece or two, but why keep buying what's going down?
 
stranger:

The link does not workftp://ftp.cmegroup.com/bulletin/
 

Ilya, look at the power of that mashka!!!

 
gnawingmarket:
The link doesn't work.
which one?
 
stranger:
which one?
ftp://ftp.cmegroup.com/bulletin/
 
stranger:
Quinto, I understand buying, speculating on a piece or two, but why keep buying what's going down?
*♪ 'Cause potatoes are getting cheaper ♪ )
 
stranger:

Ilya, look at the power of that mashka!!!

Mashkas don't change colour.
 
gnawingmarket:
ftp://ftp.cmegroup.com/bulletin/
Put it in a normal explorer)))
 
21april:
*Because potatoes are cheaper! )
There's no carrots.)
 
stranger:
Put it in a normal explorer)))
+
