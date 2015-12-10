FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 160
Yes, Speculator, you screwed a little of oursoellists))))
Why didn't you draw above 26, there's no one there at 2580.
I assumed the direction upwards... Where it will go only God knows. Maybe I'm just wrong about the direction. I'll wait.
People even know the time, Idler, you don't know what's going to happen in five minutes)
here's the forecast )) https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/72609
They can't register a demo, they're using my username.
May be, that it will go up, I mean may be near 1.60, I have no doubts, as well as I have no doubts that it will not go lower than 1.20. In the meantime, let's go to 26+ and we'll see)
maybe within the channel - I don't think it will go up. (Sell till 1.22)
maybe within the channel - I don't think it will go up. (Sell to 1.22)
also so farfetched.
I guess everyone is sort of waiting for the Eurofrank at 1.2000 - 10 farts left ))... we wait... maybe even till 27 november they will mu-mu...