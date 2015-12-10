FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 160

Speculator_:

Why didn't you draw above 26, there's no one there at 2580.

 
stranger:

I assumed the direction upwards... God only knows where it'll go. Maybe I'm just wrong about the direction. I'll wait and see.
 
Nah, the glass has already been poured, drink) At 2616 tp has been placed.
 
People even know the time, Idler, you don't know what's going to happen in five minutes)
here's the forecast )) https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/72609
 
May be, that it will go up, I mean may be near 1.60, I have no doubts, as well as I have no doubts that it will not go lower than 1.20. In the meantime, let's go to 26+ and we'll see)
 
Watch out, they'll withdraw the demo money!
 
maybe within the channel - I don't think it will go up. (Sell till 1.22)

 
also so farfetched.

 
I guess everyone is sort of waiting for the Eurofrank at 1.2000 - 10 farts left ))... we wait... maybe even till 27 november they'll mu-mu race...
 
everyone waiting for the intervention? so unlikely
