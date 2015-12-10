FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 330

_new-rena:
Strange's strategy is based on support and resistance levels. These are the two horizontals. His stops are either above or below these levels. It seems fine, but it is not clear which of the 2 levels will be broken and which will not, because he does not consider the trend in his strategy and is sceptical about such a notion. But if he did, he would understand that a level that is trending will most probably be broken and a stop there is a failure in advance and must be at least a take.
This is not a strategy - this is an element I call "unloading the flat", when the price returns to the trade and closes the boo orders it doesn't need. I agree that it works all the time with different working patterns, but mainly on small timeframes up to H1 (higher is the lottery). For a working TS this is a useless element - of course if it coincides with a pattern (e.g. channel boundary) then it is an entry or exit - depending on the circumstances.
 
_new-rena:

I also noticed it when I started putting them on the owl, then I removed them. these are visible targets and some explanation of price behaviour

along the tee, the price was crawling for hours...

I noticed it a long time ago when I was testing MAs (knowing the current state of the market - you can trade with MAs I think even with a bot - I almost didn't find it - greed killed him)
Ishim:
It's not a strategy - it's an element I call "unloading the flat", when price returns to the trade and closes the boo orders it doesn't need. I agree that it works all the time with different working patterns - but mostly on small timeframes up to H1 (higher is a lottery). For a working TS it is a useless element - of course if it coincides with a pattern (eg channel boundary) then it is an entry or exit - depending on the circumstances.
Well, it's a matter of luck and opportunity for the quote...
Ishim:
I noticed it a long time ago when I was testing the MA (knowing the current state of the market - you can trade with the MA, I think the same can happen with a bot - I almost missed it - greed drove him to it)

I couldn't notice it for a long time, since it's the first time I've put them in)))

What conclusion is inevitable - take profit before it occurs, and stop - later... personally, that's why i'm in favour of ATS

 
_new-rena:

Stops are only used because he trades with his hands.

he moved in a long time ago (and i think he sees the trend - he can't take it - like in a mirror).
 
_new-rena:
Well, it's a matter of luck...
you sell, you get booed, you sell again? (that's pure psychology - lack of logic!)
Ishim:
I haven't used my hands in a long time.

I also think it's a pampering and a waste of time, combined with a mistake.

 
_new-rena:

I couldn't notice it for a long time, as it's the first time I've set them)))

the conclusion that begs to be drawn is that the take is closed with the handles before it arrives, and the stop later... personally, that's why i'm in favour of ATC

The market began to change - the price began to creep to the stop - closer and closer with each trade. (I don't know much about TP - it's more likely to be a mirror situation). Another very important element - for example in the middle of established parameters (may be another 5 months to trade them) something new happens, force majeure, and there is some kind of spike! And then they start saying - I told you, I knew it, look, this is an important sign. It doesn't really mean anything.
 
Ishim:
he moved in a long time ago (and I think he sees the trend - he can't take it - like in a mirror)
 
_new-rena:
The loki is a dabble. anyway, Strange isn't going back to it.
that's not really a fact)
