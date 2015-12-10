FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 330
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Strange's strategy is based on support and resistance levels. These are the two horizontals. His stops are either above or below these levels. It seems fine, but it is not clear which of the 2 levels will be broken and which will not, because he does not consider the trend in his strategy and is sceptical about such a notion. But if he did, he would understand that a level that is trending will most probably be broken and a stop there is a failure in advance and must be at least a take.
I also noticed it when I started putting them on the owl, then I removed them. these are visible targets and some explanation of price behaviour
along the tee, the price was crawling for hours...
It's not a strategy - it's an element I call "unloading the flat", when price returns to the trade and closes the boo orders it doesn't need. I agree that it works all the time with different working patterns - but mostly on small timeframes up to H1 (higher is a lottery). For a working TS it is a useless element - of course if it coincides with a pattern (eg channel boundary) then it is an entry or exit - depending on the circumstances.
I noticed it a long time ago when I was testing the MA (knowing the current state of the market - you can trade with the MA, I think the same can happen with a bot - I almost missed it - greed drove him to it)
I couldn't notice it for a long time, since it's the first time I've put them in)))
What conclusion is inevitable - take profit before it occurs, and stop - later... personally, that's why i'm in favour of ATS
Strange's strategy is based on support and resistance levels. These are the two horizontals. His stops are either above or below these levels. It seems fine, but it is not clear which of the 2 levels will be broken and which will not, because he does not consider the trend in his strategy and is skeptical about this notion. But if he did, he would understand that a level that is trending will most probably be broken and a stop there is a failure in advance and must be at least a take.
Stops are only used because he trades with his hands.
Well, it's a matter of luck...
You sell, you get booed, you sell again? (that's pure psychology - lack of logic!)
I haven't used my hands in a long time.
I also think it's a pampering and a waste of time, combined with a mistake.
I couldn't notice it for a long time, as it's the first time I've set them)))
the conclusion that begs to be drawn is that the take is closed with the handles before it arrives, and the stop later... personally, that's why i'm in favour of ATC
he moved in a long time ago (and I think he sees the trend - he can't take it - like in a mirror)
The loki is a dabble. anyway, Strange isn't going back to it.