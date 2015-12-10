FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 38

usdcad is trying to maul something.
 
_new-rena:
I'm not worried about him, even if he gets into a slump. The trend is falling. If I had bought it, then I could climb the wall, because it is a long time and for a long time (a year or two, depends on the place) - it is a gamble in short. If the trend changes, well, I will close, even in deficit. It really happens once every six months, if you follow the months...
The pound has a debt at 1.6060 +/-20 pips
 
_new-rena:
1.1345 - looked good. Now it's too late. In short, we should have taken it from the pullback

well now the pullback and... we're storming 0.86 in the third wave.

on speculation, the strongest and most productive =)

IRIP:

I can't see the crosses, so you know best!
 
artmedia70:
Try logging in with IDLER using your password from foursquare. The thing is, the profile data from fours matches the profile data here.
Thanks, but I'm getting lazy)
Ilij:

dunno, but the ginger's level is dangling:


I'll do a turkey... You'll see for yourself...
 
Ishim:
The canadian is a completely tame pair, if you hit the wave it goes like clockwork, but if it doesn't go, there are no divorces. (and no need to get personal)(was there a future or situation on the eu yesterday? )))))))) (clown))))))))))
never seemed to move on anyone) what was the euro yesterday? Buying on the arap? So what's the fucking use? And the buy at 26 something with him, is that the way to go too?
 
Ilij:

did you sell the pound?

and do you remember the debts in buy nem?

day sticks only...

TR 6110 so far.

Why did you borrow from him? )))))

I, Ilya, remember that one owes me 600 bucks, one owes me three hundred, one owes me a hundred, and they don't remember

 
collectors, collectors, collectors...

or forgive, which is better...

 
Pound?
