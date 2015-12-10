FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 38
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I'm not worried about him, even if he gets into a slump. The trend is falling. If I had bought it, then I could climb the wall, because it is a long time and for a long time (a year or two, depends on the place) - it is a gamble in short. If the trend changes, well, I will close, even in deficit. It really happens once every six months, if you follow the months...
1.1345 - looked good. Now it's too late. In short, we should have taken it from the pullback
well now the pullback and... we're storming 0.86 in the third wave.
on speculation, the strongest and most productive =)
well now the pullback and... we're storming 0.86 in the third wave.
on the speculum, the strongest and most productive =)
Try logging in with IDLER using your password from foursquare. The thing is, the profile data from fours matches the profile data here.
dunno, but the ginger's level is dangling:
The canadian is a completely tame pair, if you hit the wave it goes like clockwork, but if it doesn't go, there are no divorces. (and no need to get personal)(was there a future or situation on the eu yesterday? )))))))) (clown))))))))))
did you sell the pound?
and do you remember the debts in buy nem?
day sticks only...
TR 6110 so far.
Why did you borrow from him? )))))
I, Ilya, remember that one owes me 600 bucks, one owes me three hundred, one owes me a hundred, and they don't remember
Why did you lend him money? )))))
I, Ilya, remember that one owes me 600 bucks, the other 300, the third 100, and they don't remember
collectors, collectors, collectors...
or forgive, which is better...
collectors, debt collectors...
or forgive, which is better...