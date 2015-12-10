FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 277

stranger:

Sensei, I'm going to put you in the nursery group with your dashes)))) As long as the following tops and bottoms are higher than the previous ones - the trend is up (from the alphabet of the young trader)

But if you build a 5-wave line, it's finished )))
 

Index turkey.

_new-rena:
ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh. throw it away. it's a load of crap.

They also said about Yusuf's turkey - alchemy, and it stuck with me ......... The important thing is to remember the words of Matemat:" There is nograil - all believers are dead".

I'll be there in an hour and a half.

 
Ishim:
My knowledge is not so deep, O Great One.
 

Up to 1.2600 will go...

gnawingmarket:

suit yourself. you'll remember.
Ishim:
watch the forecasts ....
 
Speculator_:

Up to 1.2600 will go...

Oh, I got it in time, hammerhead.
 
stranger:

I'll let you in on two big secrets.

One. Speculation creates news, not the other way around.

The second. The earth is shaped like a balloon.

And also, one of the most carefully concealed...

the earth revolves around the sun! and the moon, around the EARTH!

 
_new-rena:
Watch the forecasts now ....

decided to give it a chance...

this is the channel to 2530. (I think it's crazy to close the sells)

