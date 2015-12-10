FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 277
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Sensei, I'm going to put you in the nursery group with your dashes)))) As long as the following tops and bottoms are higher than the previous ones - the trend is up (from the alphabet of the young trader)
Index turkey.
ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh. throw it away. it's a load of crap.
They also said about Yusuf's turkey - alchemy, and it stuck with me ......... The important thing is to remember the words of Matemat:" There is nograil - all believers are dead".
I'll be there in an hour and a half.
But if you build a 5-wave, it's finished ))))
Up to 1.2600 will go...
They also said about Yusuf's turkey - alchemy, and it stuck with me ......... The important thing is to remember the words of Matemat: "There is no grail - all believers are dead".
I'll be there in an hour and a half.
but if you build a 5-wave - it is finished ))))
Up to 1.2600 will go...
I'll let you in on two big secrets.
One. Speculation creates news, not the other way around.
The second. The earth is shaped like a balloon.
And also, one of the most carefully concealed...
the earth revolves around the sun! and the moon, around the EARTH!
Watch the forecasts now ....
decided to give it a chance...
this is the channel to 2530. (I think it's crazy to close the sells)