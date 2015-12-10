FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 168
oh-so-....
The eurushka doesn't seem to be going down...(((
What does this formation mean?
It is better to start with yourself. What you are an expert in, what you believe in, what you have an aptitude for.
And then the market will tell you.
Example: I believe that history is important and that the market is not a random wanderer. I will find more than a dozen opponents proving that this is not the case.
The choice of which "camp" to join, one way or another, will be left to you.
These are the kinds of questions to collect and answer for yourself.
Keep a diary too.
A diary to record all transactions?
Clearing.
Or a spike to 1.2570 and then down.
why so pessimistic 2550 in question (expecting a good drop overnight)
fuckin......
I knew we had to wait for 1.2570 at least.
Not just. For everything.
What is an extremum? Here, formulate it and write it down. When/if you need this concept in your strategy - go back and read/clarify.
If you do, it will be easier to formalise your trading.
why such pessimism 2550 in question(expecting a good drop in the night)
What if it stays up until morning ???
And will you be able to open in time ?
Oh, so many questions....
Thanks !