As for the ruble, here is my forecast of 18,000
A trader's development is measured in stages of learning wisdom. The overcoming of the first step is when a trader experiences the same emotions both on demo and cent and dollar accounts.
P.S. Your goal is to learn the first step.
Don't confuse stupidity and wisdom
stupidity is that the demo, cents, cents NDD and real, and REAL NDD and real even for two different people in the same office - MAY differ significantly.
even with indicators =).
the real money - or you can't even put a dollar in the account? 50 rubles to the account I think you can once a month
By the way, I also sold the eurodollar (Expert Advisor)
So trade with real money - or can't you even put a dollar in? I think you can put 50 roubles in your account once a month.
Aim to earn 1,000,000 with an investment of 100
Well, here is the first deal on the way to the target...
About wisdom. In my opinion, it is to clearly understand - no one knows the future, you just have to trade the situation, like Speculator and Irip are doing now, good entry and it doesn't matter if it closes on points or on deals, 2482 sell, 2493 sell, 2450 TP, almost 1 to 3, i.e. you can win in one deal of three and stay with us at least.
We should get Shaman in here, he makes me laugh
Good point, but why do you need a mcd?)
MACD and Moving Average(34). To observe their behaviour in relation to my wave calculation.
Man, what waves, there's resistance at 1.24895, that's where we're going, it's much simpler)
The easiest way to do it is to bet
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10637 is
and the attached file.
And of course see my previous picture with the strategy
where OBV AO and SD
Nah, it's simpler for me. At 1.2508 was the daily support, which was gapped, now the local resistance is at 1.24894, that is what I am watching, if there is a sell, I will sell.