IRIP:

and also, one of the most carefully concealed...

the earth revolves around the sun! and the moon, around EARTH!

Don't blurt it all out at once).
Ishim:

decided to give it a chance...

this is the channel to 2530. (I think it's madness to close the sells)

I'm not marginal because I have a rubber wallet. See for yourself...
 
Ishim:

decided to give it a chance...

this is the channel to 2530. (I think it's madness to close the sells)

Master, then 2584, if you'll excuse me...
 
_new-rena:
Well, my margin is nothing, because I have a rubber wallet. See for yourself...
Yeah, the normal peak is 2,530 (neither for us nor for you).
Ishim:
the peak is 2530 (neither for us nor for you).

Well, if that's the case, then it's fraternal! Let's say )))).

The same figure was built last week and here the eurik is still bumping my brain, I can't get used to it.

 
stranger:
Teacher, next up is 2584, if I may...
I'm not your teacher (and I don't have a rosette), of course offer options - free predictions ))))) (and Sanyo would do well to be here to drum up interest)
 
Ishim:
I'm not your teacher (and I don't have the horns), by all means suggest options - free predictions ))))) (and Sanyo would do well to come along to drum up interest)
Ask Solar, where is he?
 
stranger:
Ask Solar, where is he?
I don't know. I don't know him.
Ishim:
i don't know. i don't know him.

)))

you're not at the coroner's... and you're not going to drown the bathhouse a second time for free

 
_new-rena:

Well if that's the case, then it's a brotherly decision! so to speak ))))

Last week the same figure was built and here the eurik is still bumping my brain, I can't get used to it.

the eurik has one goal - to frighten the bears )))) and did not even set a new low - I think this is a decoy - only the smartest buy it or of course who needs to go to europe. (It is there that the pindos will crack down on them - the hardcore hackers).
