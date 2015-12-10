FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 278
and also, one of the most carefully concealed...
the earth revolves around the sun! and the moon, around EARTH!
decided to give it a chance...
this is the channel to 2530. (I think it's madness to close the sells)
Well, my margin is nothing, because I have a rubber wallet. See for yourself...
the peak is 2530 (neither for us nor for you).
Well, if that's the case, then it's fraternal! Let's say )))).
The same figure was built last week and here the eurik is still bumping my brain, I can't get used to it.
Teacher, next up is 2584, if I may...
I'm not your teacher (and I don't have the horns), by all means suggest options - free predictions ))))) (and Sanyo would do well to come along to drum up interest)
Ask Solar, where is he?
i don't know. i don't know him.
)))
you're not at the coroner's... and you're not going to drown the bathhouse a second time for free
