tol64:
Bezotskok or bezotkat, it's hell for some people. ))

that's what attracted me to Ilyukhin's rails. They follow the market, so they do not care what's out there ))))

up - buy, down - sell... (The start of a flea-bitten "rail"...)

Open TimeTypeSizeItemPriceS / LT / P
PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit

sell0.01eurusd1.22140.00000.0000
1.2204




buy0.01usdjpy120.170.000.00
120.27




sell0.01gbpusd1.55320.00000.0000
1.5523




buy0.01usdchf0.98510.00000.0000
0.9858




buy0.01usdcad1.16290.00000.0000
1.1642




sell0.01nzdusd0.77450.00000.0000
0.7740




sell0.01audusd0.81280.00000.0000
0.8122



 
_new-rena:

that's what attracted me to Ilyukhin's rails. They follow the market, so they don't care what's out there ))))

up - buy, down - sell ... (the beginning of a flea-fisherman's work ...)

I have not tested it yet. But I will try it with my own eyes sometime. ))
 
I can imagine someone buying now and crying, crying, crying, buying, crying...buying...eating...but crying...but eating...
 
_new-rena:

Or a no-bounce?

if parity is reached, europe will be drunk for a month )))) I do not believe it. the 1.21 target has not been beaten yet. and it is not a bread and butter yet))))

no rebound :-)

let it be, let it be satiated, drunk and relaxed :-)

 

Let's start a little pre-holiday fixing)

 
stranger:

Let's start a little pre-holiday fixing)

It's not Friday yet)))
 
artikul:
It's not Friday yet))))
What day is tomorrow?)) 24-е. Professor, you're out of touch with reality))))
 
stranger:
What day is tomorrow?)) 24-е. Professor, you're out of touch with reality))))
There's no signal)))
stranger:

Let's start a little pre-holiday fixing)

Ilya would say - the rails haven't worked out the reverse signal yet )))))
 
_new-rena:
Ilya would have said - the rails haven't worked out the reverse signal yet )))))
He would have said, he asked me yesterday if I hadn't come to my senses and bought the pound at 5615)
