FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 788
Bezotskok or bezotkat, it's hell for some people. ))
that's what attracted me to Ilyukhin's rails. They follow the market, so they do not care what's out there ))))
that's what attracted me to Ilyukhin's rails. They follow the market, so they don't care what's out there ))))
Or a no-bounce?
if parity is reached, europe will be drunk for a month )))) I do not believe it. the 1.21 target has not been beaten yet. and it is not a bread and butter yet))))
no rebound :-)
let it be, let it be satiated, drunk and relaxed :-)
Let's start a little pre-holiday fixing)
It's not Friday yet))))
What day is tomorrow?)) 24-е. Professor, you're out of touch with reality))))
Ilya would have said - the rails haven't worked out the reverse signal yet )))))