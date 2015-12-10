FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 845
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What's up, you're seeing some of the canvasses coming up))))
Particularly impressive is the harrier , won't it give the euro a boost?)))))
For the money you'd lose on selling the ruble, you could just buy a good program...
For the money you lose on selling the ruble, you could just buy a good software...
For those who are in a tank I repeat - I hold open positions only on the Eurodollar pair ) ))
For those who are in a tank I repeat - I hold open positions only on the eurodollar pair ))))
While those who bought it have lost, it and oil are statistically the leaders of this year's decline.
I don't see the point in thinking about sanctions at all. It's easier that way...
What about those sanctions, if it wasn't for falling oil, Russia would only laugh at them)
selling or buying?