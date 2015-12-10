FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 844

_new-rena:

))))

Wait. I don't think it will hit more than 150 and then it will calm down...

then you'll need a strategy anyway

Do you already have a chart of oil? Until it goes up, don't look at the rouble))))
The Central Bank is kindly giving away quid to everyone who wishes, and is also preparing for Uncle Kolya's official visit, so in the near future at a price of 100 rubles per quid you can close half a position, take them to 160, no stop can be put)

http://ru.investing.com/economic-calendar/central-bank-reserves-%28usd%29-969

stranger:
I'm not trading it. I'm just looking.
 
_new-rena:
You'd better not watch it, it will give you nightmares)))
 
 
Chart CHFJPYv, H4, 2014.12.29 16:39 UTC, FXstart Corp, MetaTrader 4, Real
 
_new-rena:
stop selling the rubel to 42...
Prog is not wrong )))) It's flawless )))) Sit on your ass and wait ))))
 
artikul:
Sho your prog, see what canvasses have come up))))

Especially the harrier is impressive, won't it give the euro strength? )))))

 
stranger:

Already did ))))
artikul:
The software doesn't make mistakes ))))) It's flawless )))) Sit on your ass and wait ))))
For the money you'll lose on the sale of the rublik you can just buy a good prog...
