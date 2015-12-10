FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 844
))))
Wait. I don't think it will hit more than 150 and then it will calm down...
then you'll need a strategy anyway
The Central Bank is kindly giving away quid to everyone who wishes, and is also preparing for Uncle Kolya's official visit, so in the near future at a price of 100 rubles per quid you can close half a position, take them to 160, no stop can be put)
http://ru.investing.com/economic-calendar/central-bank-reserves-%28usd%29-969
Have you got a graph of oil yet? Until it goes up, don't look at the ruble))))
I'm not trading it. I'm still watching it.
stop selling the rubel to 42...
The software is not wrong )))) It is perfect )))) Sit on your ass and wait ))))
Sho your prog, see what canvasses have come up))))
Especially the harrier is impressive, won't it give the euro strength? )))))
The software doesn't make mistakes ))))) It's flawless )))) Sit on your ass and wait ))))