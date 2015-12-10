FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 118

New comment
 
pako:

Long live our trains, the world's most trainable trains

and if you put aside the unnecessary opalescence, we're not so unnecessary in this world... Quite the contrary... :-)))

there is a place to look up to... (Lack of a brain is not an entrance ticket to a place where time is of the essence...)

 

Oh, man... for some reason, i've been marking the level for weeks and i forgot about this chart.


Now I open it and think - what a spread...

Happy Holidays! 100 fighting and to bed, for the whole week's fuel oil.

[Deleted]  
Speculator_:

saved by.... well done... and stop fucking around.

we'll sell together. i'm from 2455, let's see ))))

good luck to us ))))

 

Yes, it's not a bad place to sell. But not on Friday night before the close.

If the price stays at the same level on Pdn, I will also go to sell.

 

aud closed with a loss.

)))

 
_new-rena:

saved by.... well done... and stop fucking around.

We'll sell it together. I'm from 2455, let's see ))))

Good luck to us.)

Wren, why 2455?

I'm in a sales zone:


 
Bicus:

aud closed with a loss.

)))

Didn't make it to the sell zone, either.

saleable


[Deleted]  
Ilij:

Wren, why from 2455?

I've got a sales type zone:


you have indicators. i don't. so you got a better definition. but i'm early. so something to find and something to lose....
[Deleted]  
Bicus:

aud closed with a loss.

)))

In general, the deal lasts up to 3 days using this technology.

[Deleted]  
Ilij:

didn't seem to make it to the zone, either.

corrupt

hach-hach)),

and levels have appeared - floating. nice to see...

1...111112113114115116117118119120121122123124125...871
New comment