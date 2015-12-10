FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 248

Speculator_:
I'm gonna take a shower. Been riding my scooter all day. We got a half a foot of snow.

I'm going to bed, that's it for tonight, no more movie, but I'd like to ride my scooter.

but we haven't had any snow yet(!)

 
Spekul:
Good night!
 
Ishim:
I'm not thinking about future profits, but about possible losses.
Yeah, that's why I put a sell at the low, and somewhere up there I've got a buy fluttering around
[Deleted]  
Ishim:
well, what am i thinking about? there will be more profits and a minimum of losses)))
[Deleted]  
Spekul:
How about a shower?
 
Ishim:
and I don't want to think about a loss at all.
 
_new-rena:
and the shower?
already took one as soon as I closed all the orders))
[Deleted]  
Spekul:
So the duplicity in one person
 
stranger:
Yeah, that's why I put a sell at the low, and somewhere up there is a buy.
I don't know if it's a stop or if I already have 300p or 2 orders with 150p stops (I understand the channel but i don't know if it's a channel. (i got it behind the channel but i don't know how far i will go.)
 
Ishim:
I don't know if it's a stop or a 300p order or 2 orders with 150p stops (I understand the channel but what about the channel? (I'm not sure if it's above the channel or not.)
Ok, Shaman, let's see you Saturday, because this forum is driving me crazy))))
