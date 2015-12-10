FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 785
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
42 rubles will be )))) I know better what goes where ))))
No, Professor, such words in small talk are unacceptable))))
42 RR will be )))) I'd better know what goes where ))))
О! Ok. )))
It won't go down zzzzzz, there are no fools. Rubel is not a buck, the mentality is not the same. Normal dudes have a lot of money in bucks and the fall is not good for them)))).
О! Ok. )))
He won't go down zzzzzz, there are no fools. Rubel is not a bakas, the mentality is not the same.
What's that got to do with people's stupidity? ))) Pure mathematics and nothing personal ))))
late today, so sorry)
Tomorrow's exchange rate is already higher than the current one, if you dig a little - 54.57
So get in ))))
Well, then tap )))))
the margin with the spread will be released, then))) Right now it's not good to wait 2.5p ))))))