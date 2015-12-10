FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 785

artikul:
42 rubles will be )))) I know better what goes where ))))
stranger:
Someone has to keep you going while the Master is in limbo ))))
О! Ok. )))

It won't go down zzzzzz, there are no fools. Rubel is not a buck, the mentality is not the same. Normal dudes have a lot of money in bucks and the fall is not good for them)))).

 
What's that got to do with people's stupidity? ))) Pure mathematics and nothing personal ))))
Tomorrow's exchange rate is already higher than the current one, if you dig a little - 54.57
 

late today, so sorry)

 
So buy ))))
margin and spread will go down then)))) right now it's not cool to wait 2.5p and almost 50 bucks in margin for a minimum lot ))))))
 
I tried it, 852$ is free, I press buy 0.05 and the answer is you don't have enough money, I got a bit ticked off and I gave up)))))
 
When will they let go? ))
