FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 84
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
don't look at the stoner )))) (he's had a demo for 8years now - he's a chiff - swissman)
Tell Teacher to close the euro sell on low, don't embarrass us))))
So demo, where's the babel coming from... only you have the real one, oh great)
the earth is expecting global warming ! except... (guess where Chukotka is moving to)).
this post has no useful information! - spammer!
Seriously, do you want to shut down the euro?
don't look at the stoner )))) (he's had a demo for 8 years now(((( - he's a chiff - swissman)