FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 84

[Deleted]  
It's done, the harrier has been bought )))) !!!
 
Speculator_:
don't look at the stoner )))) (he's had a demo for eight years now(((( - he's a chiff - swissman)
 
Ishim:
So the demo, where's the babelihood from... you're the only one with real, oh great)
 
usdcad gives the opportunity to buy itself.
 
stranger:
Tell Teacher to close the euro sell on low, don't embarrass us))))
The earth is expecting global warming ! except.... (guess where Chukotka is moving to)))
 
stranger:
this post has no useful information! - spammer!
 
Ishim:
To Voronezh?
 
Ishim:
In all seriousness, would you like to cover the euro?
[Deleted]  
stranger:
what's the point, he's running out of locs there... ?
 
Ishim:
Don't take it personally... But there's something wrong with your system!
