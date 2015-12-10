FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 450
and bought and sold// great
classic puppeteering...
classic puppeteering...
you' ve made the market a little funny. a little advance warning ))))
do you look like a joker to me?
No, no, here.
that 's what I meant.
.... he opened it a little bit to get a little high.)
Yes, Professor, yes)
Aren't you and Sensei brothers? ....
Why are you in a bad mood, Professor, you lost your quid? You only had 70 there.)
Call me Calculator.)
How do they do it? All corners last three I mean, I drew yesterday, now only the blue level has been added...
You can easily cross the graph with a line at 45 degrees anywhere, have you ever thought about that?
where arethe upper green lines - in the sky...
That's just the part you see. There are many more of them, lines of this type which supposedly predict the price. The problem is, in spite of all this, it does not allow for prediction.
For example, I can draw five levels on the chart, one of which price will touch within a pip. But which one of them I don't know.