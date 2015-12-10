FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 125

costy_:

for me, I'm expecting her here.

even though there's no interest.

Spekul looks like he's taking the take.... Hold on, it's about to chirp a correct prediction.
 

CADJPY went up at 311 p. after a sell-off to go back up to 650 p.

Same again, from the current 39 pips and waiting for a rally (or maybe not...)


 
_new-rena:
I looked at his indicator a couple of years ago - not impressed. any indicator that builds (implies) any lines is not suitable for automatic trading
I forgot you're an automatic.
 
_new-rena:
Let them look for a doll. 1) the quotes, i.e. who benefited from the exchange rate, 2) who had excessive turnovers for the dollar and the rouble separately, 3) conspiracy or vice versa (in the foreign exchange market , more likely) between 1 and 2.
You understand..... they won't find.........
gnawingmarket:
You understand..... they won't find.........
I understand that it is not easy to take a quotation for granted (by the way, one starts looking for someone to blame). i.e. in order to get a correct and favourable quote for the rouble against the dollar, one has to go some way, not take advantage of freebies. i can make a quotation - no one is asking ))))
 
costy_:

182.80 I will, thank you.

and afterwards, rubbing, for a shine. 158 sold.

163 sold, too, if it's on the market today.

Godspeed!
 
R0MAN:
Good, and if you're already on the train, even better. :-)
I don't ride ruble trains, but if it turns out well, why not take a ride?
gnawingmarket:
I don't ride ruble trains, but if it turns out well, why not take a ride?
There is such a pair in the terminal and it's clear what's going to happen...
 

27 pips against me and that's it, hello Uncle Kolya. I'll take my chances!

 

Since last Friday...

