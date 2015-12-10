FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 125
for me, I'm expecting her here.
even though there's no interest.
CADJPY went up at 311 p. after a sell-off to go back up to 650 p.
Same again, from the current 39 pips and waiting for a rally (or maybe not...)
I looked at his indicator a couple of years ago - not impressed. any indicator that builds (implies) any lines is not suitable for automatic trading
Let them look for a doll. 1) the quotes, i.e. who benefited from the exchange rate, 2) who had excessive turnovers for the dollar and the rouble separately, 3) conspiracy or vice versa (in the foreign exchange market , more likely) between 1 and 2.
You understand..... they won't find.........
182.80 I will, thank you.
and afterwards, rubbing, for a shine. 158 sold.
163 sold, too, if it's on the market today.
Good, and if you're already on the train, even better. :-)
I don't ride ruble trains, but if it turns out well, why not take a ride?
27 pips against me and that's it, hello Uncle Kolya. I'll take my chances!
Since last Friday...