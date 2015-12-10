FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 571

Remembered)))

kwinto:

I love the vintage with a modern twist.
 
Not bad I'm on kiwi-101pp........ going out, what the hell - it will start to roll back according to the law "Doll gave - Doll took" .......... I'd rather wait for a correction signal.
 
And the hen is worrying - rolled back below the hairpin, hopefully knocking the stops off the buyers. At 117.64, I'll slam it in shame - so I'll go to 117.
 
Another correction sel comes up: cross-signal NZDCAD. Put it in the terminal-waiting.
 
gnawingmarket:
And the hen is worrying - rolled back below the hairpin, hopefully knocking the stops off the buyers. At 117.64, I'll slam it in shame, so it's down to 117.
And maybe to 115. ...
 
gnawingmarket:
Another correction sel comes up: cross-signal NZDCAD. Put it in the terminal-waiting.
The most dangerous are timid and gambling "investors" )
 
21april:
Yes and maybe up to 115.
If channel correction, then somewhere around 116.3 (in any case a lot for this pair to sit without a stop) ...........115 a bit low with candlesticks and strong news only, but realistic.
 
21april:
The most dangerous are the fearful and gambling "investors" )
Do you think money that can move the charts is skittish and gambling?
